Source: Granny (74) drowns in 10-metre deep well | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Michael Magoronga, magorongamk@gmail.com

A 74-YEAR-OLD Silobela woman drowned in a well while doing household chores on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the death of Laiza Mdawini who fell into a well while cleaning an area around the water source.

“Police confirm investigating a case of drowning which occurred on 13 September around 11AM at Village Masukume under Chief Malisa in Silobela. Mdawini was cleaning the surroundings of a well when she fell into the well which is about 10 meters deep,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Her body was retrieved and ferried to Kwekwe District Hospital mortuary.

“Villagers are encouraged to take safety precautions in whatever they will be doing and at all times,” said Inspector Mahoko.