Source: Granny (75) escapes arson attack | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

A woman from Domboshava escaped death by a whisker after a kitchen hut in which she was sleeping, was set on fire by her cousin who accused her of being a witch.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A WOMAN from Domboshava escaped death by a whisker after a kitchen hut in which she was sleeping, was set on fire by her cousin who accused her of being a witch.

The incident took place in Domboshava on October 20.

The accused Mica Jacob (37), is blaming her aunt Brandina Paraziva (75), for allegedly killing his unborn child.

Jacob was facing malicious damage to property charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ethel Chichera yesterday. He pleaded guilty and was convicted.

Jacob is set to be sentenced today.

The State alleged that on the day in question at around 10.15pm, Jacob, who also lives in Taziva Village under Chief Chinamora, visited his aunt’s homestead.

He went into the kitchen hut and broke the wooden door with an unknown object. Upon hearing that sound the granny panicked and asked who was breaking the door.

Jacob responded that it was him and wanted to burn down the kitchen, blaming her for killing his unborn child.

The court heard that the granny was able to move out of the room and went to the village head’s house to find shelter as the kitchen was burning.

She was assisted to file a police report, leading to the arrest of Jacob.