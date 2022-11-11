Source: Granny kills hubby (81) over infidelity | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested in Darwendale on allegations of killing her 81-year-old husband on Sunday following a fight over allegations of infidelity.

Mary Banda is alleged to have fought with her husband Nira Benet (81) who was confirmed dead on arrival at Father O’Hea Hospital from breathing disorders and a report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Banda.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Banda and Benet had been fighting when Benet developed challenges in breathing and was rushed to Father O’Hea Hospital.

But he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In another case, police in Gwanda arrested Thandazani Ncube (31) on allegations that he fatally assaulted his 15-year-old wife over allegations of infidelity.

Police are also investigating a case of infanticide in which a body of a baby boy infant was found dumped at a dumpsite near Morgan Zintec College in Harare on Tuesday.

In another case, police in Epworth are investigating a case of unlawful termination of pregnancy where a foetus was found dumped under the Home Industry bridge in Epworth on Tuesday.

Police in Kadoma have arrested three wanted persons, Darlington Daniel Mawuta Pichesi (18), Richard Pichesi (18) and Clifford Stanford Chibhutu, who were wanted in connection with a case of robbery and two cases of theft which occurred in Kadoma in August 2022.

Investigations by the Police linked the suspects to another case of theft, where they stole two solar panels in Kadoma in November 2022. On Sunday, police in Bulawayo arrested Thulani Banda (30) for a robbery in which he and an accomplice, still at large, robbed a taxi driver of a Honda Fit vehicle, a cellphone and US$100 cash at Nhliziyo Shopping Centre, Entumbane.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle from Banda.

In another case, police arrested Tinashe Joram (32) for theft of a motor vehicle in Norton on Sunday at about 11am.

The suspect stole a Toyota Corolla vehicle (ABX 4962) which was left unattended by the complainant with the keys in the ignition.