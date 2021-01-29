Source: Granting bail lands prosecutor in dock | Herald (Africa)

Crime Reporter

Prosecutor Arthur Bosha has been arrested for consenting to bail in separate applications last year by two suspected armed robbers who were part of suspected gang leader Musa Taj Abdul.

CID Homicide filed complaints against Arthur Bosha who consented to bail for Musafare Mupamhanga, and Douglas Chesa who consented to bail for Douglas Mutenda.

These complaints were made to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).

Head of SACU Mr Thabani Mpofu confirmed the arrest of Bosha, but could not divulge any further details for fear of jeopardising investigations.

He is likely to appear in court today facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Last week, High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero was approached by the police to give a statement as a potential witness on circumstances that led him to grant bail to one of the suspected armed robbers.

Chesa is under probe on allegations of consenting bail on December 8 last year to suspected armed robber, Douglas Mutenda.

Mutenda, who has since been rearrested, is facing a slew of armed robbery counts.

He had been released on $5 000 bail on December 9 after the State consented on the basis that some of his co-accused, including Mupamhanga were already out on bail.

He was re-arrested on Christmas Eve in Mhondoro.

Mupamhanga and his co-accused, Conwell Kasambarare and Spicer Takawira are believed to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

They were recently released from jail on bail pending appeal at the High Court, and have since gone into hiding.

Police have launched a manhunt for them, together with more than nine other robbers, including two ex-policemen.

Recently, prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema was arrested for consenting to bail to four other suspected armed robbers led by Taj Abdul. The robbers were rearrested on fresh charges before they could be released on bail.

In March last year, Mashwede Holdings lost the cash to five workers and nine suspected robbers.

The five workers, Mupamhanga and Kasambarare were then arrested and appeared in court.

Among the five workers were two brothers related to the business owner while two were security guards. The two robbers were then remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Mupamhanga, Kasambarare and Spicer Takawira then applied for bail, which was granted between May and October last year.

Bosha consented to Mupamhanga’s release on $2 000 bail on October 9, after the State agreed on the basis that some of his co-accused were out on bail.