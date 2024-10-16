Great Zimbabwe University Professor honoured for inventive study on Climate Change and Food Security at Zimbabwe Research Symposium

Online writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – At the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 14th, 2024, Professor Vongal Zvidenga Nyawo from Great Zimbabwe University was awarded the Natural and Environmental Sciences Sectorial Award for his critical research on climate change and food security.

The symposium, themed “Embracing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Industrialisation,” was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who emphasised the importance of research in fostering sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

Professor Nyawo’s award-winning paper, titled “Climate Change, Traditional Knowledge and Food Security in Mberengwa District, Zimbabwe,” explored the traditional strategies utilised by women in Mberengwa to sustain their households during periods of drought, food shortages, and economic hardship. His research highlights the effectiveness of these indigenous methods, which can be replicated in other dryland areas to enhance resilience against climate challenges.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Nyawo remarked, “The traditional knowledge possessed by women in our communities is a treasure that can help us navigate the adverse effects of climate change. By documenting and promoting these strategies, we can empower families, alleviate the burden on women, and reduce poverty in rural areas.”

As the recipient of a certificate and a cash award of US$3,000, Professor Nyawo’s work is set to influence policies aimed at improving food security and enhancing resilience among vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe.

This recognition underscores the vital role of integrating traditional knowledge into contemporary approaches to sustainable development, especially in the face of increasing climate variability.