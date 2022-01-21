Source: Guard arrested for losing firearm while drinking | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

A 30-year-old security officer has been arrested after losing a service firearm and failed to report to the police, while a suspected house breaker has been arrested in Concession where a police uniform and handcuffs were found.

The security guard lost the firearm while drinking beer at a bottle store on Sunday but did not report the matter to the police, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Franklin Ncube aged 30 for failure to report loss of a firearm on January 19, 2022.

“The suspect who is a security guard allegedly lost a service Taurus revolver, calibre 38 SPI whilst drinking beer at Mbuyazwe Bottle store on January 16, 2022 and did not report the matter to the Police. Investigations are underway,” he said.

On Monday, police in Concession arrested Shame Nyamhande (40) in connection with a case of unlawful entry which occurred at Whitecliff Farm on December 23, 2021.

Police recovered stolen items which include a desk top computer, printer, tool box, cellphones, car battery, screw drivers, national IDs and drivers licences for different people.

A pair of police uniform, two pairs of handcuffs and a pair of leg irons were also recovered. The suspect is also linked to other unlawful entry cases at ZRP Shamva and Chiwaridzo.