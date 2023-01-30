Source: Guchu gone wrong: man up for culpable homicide | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A 21-year-old man from Chitungwiza has appeared in court for killing his neighbourhood colleague by offering him guchu (traditional concoction) at his barber shop.

Charles Mugadza was asked not to plead when he appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa charged with culpable homicide.

The case was remanded to February 7.

Prosecuting, Ms Pamela Dzinduwa told the court that on September 25, 2022 at around 9am, Never Ndoro visited Mugadza at his barbershop to get a haircut.

Ndoro saw him drinking the traditional concoction with his friend James Sarukunda and asked him if the medicine cured acids too.

He was told that it was meant to cure back pains and was not sure if it cured acids but he insisted on also drinking it.

Later on, Ndoro started vomiting and was rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

He was treated but died the following day.

Mugadza said that he was neither a traditional healer nor a medical practitioner but said that he got the herbs from his rural area in Murehwa.

A post-mortem was carried out and it revealed that the death was a result of acute kidney injury due to dehydration and head intoxication.