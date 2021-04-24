Source: Gumbura freedom bid fails | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike -Senior Court Reporter

JAILED Robert Martin Gumbura today lost his freedom bid after regional magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo dismissed his bail application on changed circumstances on a matter in which he is accused of attempting a jail break at Chikurubi Maximum Prison along with other inmates.

Mr Mapfumo dismissed his application saying once freed, Gumbura was likely to abscond trial.

Mr Mapfumo said Gumbura was already in custody serving a jail term on other charges and it makes no sense releasing him on bail.

Gumbura applied for bail on changed circumstances arguing that he had approached the Supreme Court seeking a bail pending appeal.

He had also argued that he had applied for stay of proceedings at the High Court.

Mrs Tinashe Makiya appeared for the State.