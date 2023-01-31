Source: Guruve rural women shine in gold mining | The Herald (Top Stories)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni who visited a US$500 000 gold milling plant set up in Guruve to empower rural women in mining applauded them for taking up their place in the economy.

The plant is a registered company, Tasimudzwa milling plant with 125 members including widows, people with disabilities, church leaders and chiefs’ wives.

The women were trained on business management, financial literacy and basic mining safety to enable them to run the big project.

Minister Nyoni was impressed by the plant and said rural women are breaking the “glass ceiling” and moving from small businesses to big businesses.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga who was represented by permanent secretary for State Affairs Mr Timothy Maregere said Guruve is among five districts with gold deposits.

She thanked the Ministry of Women Affairs, its partners and stakeholders for the endless efforts in empowering women in the province.