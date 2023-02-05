Source: Gwanda miner gives back to community | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

A GWANDA-based miner, Mr Fisani Moyo has brought cheers to people after embarking on a number of community development projects that include construction of eleven school classroom blocks which are now at slab level in different parts of the Matabeleland South Province.

In an interview, Mr Moyo says as part of an initiative to give back to the community he works in and with, he has embarked on a number of projects.

“We want to play our part in the development of our economy and take heed of President Mnangagwa’s Vision of an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

I believe in giving back to the community because without them, my business would not thrive. I have embarked on a number of community development projects that include construction of 11 classroom blocks in Matabeleland South, which are now at slab level. These are at Dwala, Mabheka and Driehook Primary Schools.

“Last year, I also managed to contribute to the refurbishment of Zindele Primary school in Gwanda where I donated materials for the refurbishment of walls, painting and other necessary renovations. Besides these efforts, we have made sure to provide for the less privileged and vulnerable members of our community.”

Mr Moyo who recently held a community event at one of his mining sites at Stella City B mine in Maphisa in Matobo district said he had been in the mining business for some years and had managed to assist the Matabeleland South region in different aspects that include employment creation where he employs more than 1 000 people, infrastructure development and food provision to the vulnerable.

He said they were working hard in order to make meaningful contributions to the US$4 billion gold sector target and the overall attainment of the US$12 billion mining industry target this year.

He said their involvement in the mining sector resonated well with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo” philosophy.

Matabeleland South Senator Alma Mkwebu said Mr Moyo was doing wonderful work by empowering the youths with job opportunities in the mining sector.

She said youths under the new dispensation were creating jobs for each other and those in the mining sector were playing an active role in the growth of the economy. Matobo Ward 22 Councillor Tobias Sibanda said there had been much development in the community since the mine was setup.

“We have seen much development in the area since the mine was put in place, including employment opportunities. Women, youth and men are now able to survive. People are also getting claims and machinery to carry out their operations.”