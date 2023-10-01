Source: Gwanda MP empowers youths in mining | Sunday News (local news)

Sione Amidu, Gwanda Correspondent

NEWLY elected Gwanda-Tshitaudze National Assembly member Cde Fisani Manala Moyo has set his sights on ensuring the achievement of youth empowerment through regularised mining activities that protect the environment and contribute to economic growth in line with the country’s blueprint National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

His constituency falls in the mineral rich Matabeleland South Province where mining activities have provided a living to the youths and families in general. Mining has therefore been critical to the growth of the province’s economy and the country’s attainment of vision 2030 for an upper-middle-income society.

Cde Moyo intends to empower the youths in his area with safe and lucrative mining skills that do not harm the environment and believes this will feed into the economic growth of the area which is rich in gold deposits as the mineral is expected to contribute US$4 billion to the attainment of the US$12 billion mining industry by year-end.

In an interview last Tuesday, the legislator, who is a miner of repute, said it was critical to empower the mind before implementing any ideas.

“I will facilitate mining skills development for youths for them to be equipped with knowledge on how a mine should be run, mining stages, how to save money and to see if the mine has potential so that they can manage their own mines and be able to employ others and earn a decent living. Lack of regularisation has affected production and deliveries from artisanal miners.

“I therefore propose the absorption of informal small-scale miners into regular mining and I am willing to monitor their mining methods to avoid disaster.”

He said there were a lot of opportunities in mining, adding that the youths can only reap the benefits if they acquire the right skills and get the right advice.

“President Mnangagwa has stressed the need for youths to be empowered through resources in their districts and Gwanda already has some mining claims along Collen Bawn and they are only left with pegging. But before any mining activities starts in the area, there is need to ensure those that are getting into the activity are empowered and capacitated with the right skills and business frame of mind,” said Cde Moyo.

He said he was also committed to equipping the youths with the necessary resources that were needed which include trainings on health and safety so as to curb mishaps that could lead to loss of life.

“I am also committing funds for the youths who are willing to work in groups and I will help them with mining equipment such as hammer mills for them to commerce work. I am also mindful of the accidents that may occur at any work station and would want the youths that want to venture into the mining to undergo first aid training with the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in order for them to render required assistance in case an accident,” he said.