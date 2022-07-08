Source: Gwanda robbers shootout: More details emerge | Herald (Crime)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

The four armed robbers killed in Gwanda during a shootout on Wednesday could not be deterred by warning shots, resulting in the shootout.

The gang first kidnapped a 43-year-old woman at a shopping centre before dumping her about 11km away after robbing her of a Toyota Corolla, US$100, R1 000 and $4 000 cash as well as four cellphones. But police reacted swiftly and went in pursuit, trapping the stolen vehicle now being used by the gang.

Two of the robbers then charged at the police while pointing a firearm. Police fired two warning shots to scare them away, but they kept on advancing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

The robbers have been linked to several other cases which occurred in and around Gwanda.

He said the four attacked the woman loading groceries into a Toyota Corolla parked near a shop in central Gwanda.

“The suspects threatened the complainant with the firearm and dragged her into the car. One of the suspects took charge of the complainant’s vehicle and drove off at a high speed towards Mhakwe area, using the Old Gwanda Road,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said further investigations linked the robbers to three other robbery cases committed in Gwanda recently.