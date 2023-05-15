Source: Gweru allocates residential stands to directors | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

GWERU City Council (GCC) has resolved to allocate three residential stands measuring 2 000 square metres to its three directors as part of their benefits.

However, the allocation of the stands will proceed if there are no objections from the residents or other stakeholders.

Acting Town Clerk Mr Livingston Churu said the local authority made a resolution to allocate residential stands to its three departmental head directors early this year.

In a notice, Mr Churu said the resolution was made during the 697th ordinary Council meeting.

“Gweru City Council resolved to allocate residential stands measuring 2 000 square metres to its directors as part of their conditions of service, namely the director of finance, director of health services and director of engineering services,” he said.

Mr Churu said GCC is inviting people or organisation who might oppose the move to come forward.

“In light of the above, the City of Gweru do hereby invites any person who objects to the proposal to lodge any objection with the town clerk’s office within 21 days from the date of the notice as provided in terms of section 152, subsection (2) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 15:29),” he said.