Gweru artiste Kay to release 2nd album on birthday | The Chronicle

A 22-year-old Gweru-based artist is set to release his second music album titled “I am Never Alone” on his birthday on August 24.

Kudakwashe Matsika popularly known as Kay, a gospel musician released his debut album titled “Success Is My Game” in 2021.

Speaking to the Chronicle Showbiz, he said, unlike the last album which had 11 songs, the new album will have at least eight tracks.

“I’m planning to release the album on my birthday as it would be exhilarating,” he said.

The artiste whose music can be accessed on YouTube and on SoundCloud started singing in 2018 after he was inspired by one of his friends who is a rapper.

“This singing thing started as a joke not knowing that this very day, I’d say I love singing. Some of my songs are on YouTube under my username @LilKay#04, and SoundCloud under my username Lil Kay and on Audiomark as Kay,” he said.

His first album, he said, was produced in Mkoba 17, Gweru at Kutra Studios.

So far, Kay has recorded six tracks in preparation for his second album. He said by venturing into gospel music, he is aiming to preach the gospel so that people get to open their hearts more towards Jesus.