Source: Gweru City supply dams now 100 percent full | The Herald (Top Stories)

Midlands Bureau

GWERU city’s two water supply dams, Gwenoro and Amapongobwe dams are now 100 percent full following recent heavy rains that have been pounding the Midlands province.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority(Zinwa) Sanyati Catchment area corporate communications officer, Mr Orbert Muchena said the two dams were now spilling.

This comes as Gweru residents have been facing serious water challenges with some suburbs receiving tap water only once a week.

Other suburbs like Ascort and Mkoba 20 have been without water for the last three years with the local authority citing low pumping capacity