Source: Gweru Council boss suspended | Sunday News (local news)

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

GWERU City Council has suspended its Director of Housing and Community Services Shingirayi Tigere following his arrest on allegations of parceling out land to councillors by the Police Special Investigations Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).

Tigere is now set to appear before a disciplinary hearing over the same allegations. Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that as a matter of procedure following the arrest of our Housing and Community Services Director by Police Special Investigations Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) recently council has suspended him. I cannot say much pertaining to the matter because it will be handled by the Town Clerk.

Council is conducting its own investigations on the matter and Tigere will soon appear before a hearing,” he said.

Tigere allegedly approved the sale of land to councillors without following proper procedures. The Mayor has argued that the council was misled by the housing department over the land sale. The land which is listed as the remainder of Lot number 17 of Umsungwe Block, was allegedly sold without approval from the Engineering Department.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said the stand is in a reserved area and acquisition without change of land use contravened Section 49 (3) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12).

After selling the stand, Tigere allegedly then sought Ministerial approval for change of ownership, a process which Gweru Council ought to have started with.