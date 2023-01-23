Source: Gweru High Court circuit begins | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese has arrived at the Gweru magistrates court for the official opening of the legal year.

Midlands Bureau

While the legal year started two weeks ago in Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo and Mutare – for Midlands its starts today.

Starting Monday, the Bulawayo High Court will be on a circuit in Gweru for two weeks.

Midlands provincial prosecutor Mr Samuel Pedzisayi said 17 murder cases including Kheshow’s matter will be heard.

From those murder cases, most of them involve artisanal gold miners, who engaged in deadly fights over gold claims and crimes of passion.