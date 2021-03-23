Source: Gweru housing director granted $20k bail | Newsday (News)

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Gweru City Council’s director of housing services Shingirayi Tigere, who is being accused of selling a residential stand to mayor Josiah Makombe without government approval, was last Friday granted $20 000 bail.

Tigere (58) appeared before magistrate Edwin Marecha facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Allegations were that Tigere sold the stand to Makombe without following due process.

Marecha ordered Tigere to reside at his given residential address and not to interfere with investigations.

The complainant in the case is the State represented by acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe.

Allegations are that Tigere facilitated the sale of a reserved stand, which was the remainder of Lot 17 Bickford of the Umsungwe Block measuring 7 801 square metres.

The stand was sold to Makombe without approval of change of reservation by the Local Government minister, prejudicing council of $166 735.

The case was remanded to April 1.

The post Gweru housing director granted $20k bail appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.