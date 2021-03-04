Gweru land developer Smelly Dube arrested

0

Source: Gweru land developer Smelly Dube arrested | Newsday (News)

by staff reporter

PROMINENT Gweru land developer Smelly Dube was arrested yesterday  by the Special Anti- Corruption Commission investigators on allegations of selling State land.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Dube was arrested while in hospital over an undisclosed ailment.  Dube’s illegal sale of State land was exposed by the Justice Tendai Uchena Commission of Inquiry report.

  •  Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Related posts:

  1. UK-Africa conference to boost Zim industry
  2. COVID-19 hinders Tapiwa Makore burial
  3. Warriors suffer setback 
  4. Zanu PF warns against Judiciary interference
  5. Council blasts striking workers for demanding PPEs
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *