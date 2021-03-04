Source: Gweru land developer Smelly Dube arrested | Newsday (News)

by staff reporter

PROMINENT Gweru land developer Smelly Dube was arrested yesterday by the Special Anti- Corruption Commission investigators on allegations of selling State land.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Dube was arrested while in hospital over an undisclosed ailment. Dube’s illegal sale of State land was exposed by the Justice Tendai Uchena Commission of Inquiry report.