Source: Gweru revenue fails to meet service delivery demands | Newsday (News)

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU City Council has managed to collect over $400 million, which falls short of service delivery requirements, mayor Josiah Makombe has said.

“We have managed to collect $464 889 026,53 for the period January 2021 to June 2021.

“Revenue collection has been on an upward trend, but our monthly collections are still a far cry if we are to deliver the services we want,” Makombe told Southern Eye.

“We believe the upward trend has been caused by some of the debt collection measures we have instituted in the past two months.”

Makombe said in January, council collected $28 063 845, February $39 963 787, March $74 861 038, April $82 062 769, May $103 537 485 and June $136 400 098.

Gweru is owed $759 million in unpaid rates by residents and government departments.

The post Gweru revenue fails to meet service delivery demands appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.