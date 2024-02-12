Source: Gweru woman arrested for stabbing husband’s girlfriend | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

The late Brightness ‘Nancy’ Phiri

Freedom Mupanedemo – Midlands Bureau

A 34-year-old Gweru woman has been arrested for stabbing to death her husband’s girlfriend after she caught the two pants down in her matrimonial home.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred in Gweru’s Mkoba Village 14, on Saturday night.

The suspect, Stacy Thokozani Mkhandla was away for an all-night church prayer when she reportedly got a tip-off from neighbours that her husband had brought into their house a girlfriend.

Said a source close to the sad development that has left the Mkoba community shell-shocked, “The woman, Thokozani Mkhandla left home at around 7 pm on Saturday for a church prayer leaving her husband, Tafadzwa Munyoro with their two minors home.”

The source said Tafadzwa then left the minors alone and returned home around 10 pm the same night in the company of her girlfriend, Brightness Nancy Phiri when a neighbour then reportedly informed the wife of the development.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying Thokozani Mkhandla unceremoniously returned home and found the two lovebirds tangling on the couple’s matrimonial bed.

“Mkhandla returned home the same Saturday night from a church night prayer and found Phiri and her husband, Tafadzwa Emmanuel Munyoro in the bedroom,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Mkhandla took a kitchen knife and tried to stab her husband’s girlfriend but he restrained her and took the knife outside the bedroom.

“While Tafadzwa was out, Mkhandla took another knife in the kitchen and stabbed Phiri several times in the body. Phiri managed to escape out of the house naked and jumped out of the precast walls but soon collapsed on the street and died,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police attended the scene leading to the arrest of Mkhlandla.

“Phiri’s body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and the suspect is now in police custody,” he said.