Source: Habitual drug dealer awaits bail ruling | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Suspected drug dealer, Norah Makwavarara, who was arrested last week on a charge of illegally possessing 53 grammes of crystal meth which she tried to throw out of her flat window – her third arrest on a drug dealing charge in two years – will remain in custody pending her bail ruling on Monday next week.

Makwavarara (40) was arrested at her flat in the Avenues area of Harare on Tuesday and appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. But this was the third time in less than two years that Makwavarara, also known as Mai Toga, had been arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.

Makwavarara is being represented by Mr Stephen Chikotora.

Prosecuting, Mr Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on Saturday last week at around 9am, police were told that Mwakwavarara was dealing in dangerous drugs, in particular crystal meth, at an Avenues flat.

Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare proceeded to Marsham Court along Herbert Ushewokunze Avenue, saw that Makwavarara was alone in her flat and knocked on the door and identified themselves.

The court heard although she responded, she took time to open the door. As she delayed, one detective rushed downstairs looked up at her windows and saw her throwing a yellow plastic bag through the window. The police detective picked it up and went with it upstairs where she was.

On arrival,Makwavarara opened her door and the detectives advised her that they had seen her throwing the yellow plastic bag through the window. The yellow plastic bag was opened in front of Makwavarara and they found one big satchel with suspected crystal methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Detectives conducted further searches in the flat and nothing more was recovered.

She was arrested and escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare. A preliminary field test was carried out and it was confirmed that the substance was crystal meth.

The seized crystal meth weighed approximately 53 grammes with a street value of $5 300 000.

On the same day that Makwavarara was picked up, another suspect, Dexter Muteredhe was also arrested at Alban Court, corner Joseph Culverwell Street and Leonard Brezhnev Avenue in Harare for unlawful possession of 48 grammes of chrystal meth.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the police on national complaints desk number (0242) 703631 or report to any nearest police station,” he said national spokesperson Asst Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared drug and substance abuse a national disaster and appointed an Inter-Ministerial Taskforce headed by Defence Minister Opah Muchinguri to deal with the issue scourge.-New Ziana.