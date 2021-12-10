Source: Harare accounts for bulk of new Covid-19 cases | Herald (Top Stories)

Vongai Chinjeke Herald Reporter

The fresh wave of Covid-19 is hitting Harare the hardest and the capital has continued to record the highest number of cases in the last few days.

Yesterday, Harare recorded 1 558 cases, while on Tuesday it reported 1 176 cases, 918 cases on Monday and 142 on Sunday.

This has left the total number of cases in Harare at 3 794 since Sunday.

Presently, Zimbabwe has 16 813 active cases, with Harare accounting for 5 303 of the cases, Bulawayo 1 553, Manicaland 1 878, Mashonaland Central 525, Mashonaland East 2 094, Mashonaland West 1 286, midlands 1 569, Masvingo 1 069, Matabeleland North 599, and Matabeleland South 937.

As of December 7, Zimbabwe had 214 hospitalised cases, with four being asymptomatic, 179 mild to moderate, 29 severe and two in intensive care units.

In terms of vaccination, 11 271 got their first dose yesterday, bringing the total for the first dose to 3 907 860 while 15 183 received their second dose, taking the total for the second dose to 2 926 141.