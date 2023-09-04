Source: Harare Chief Clerical officer in court for fraud | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A former clerk at Harare City Council Emmanuel Dzinomurindi on Saturday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of defrauding his former employer of US$4,2 million and $60 million in local currency.

Investigations revealed that Dzinomurindi is an agent of the opposition CCC party who used to siphon funds from the council and it is believed some of the money was used to fund party activities during campaigning for the 2023 harmonised elections.

He was remanded in custody to September 18.

The court heard that on different occasions during the period extending from December 2021 to July 2023, the City of Harare received proof of payments (POP) from different clients to the tune of $60 044 496 and US$4 276 516.

It is alleged that Dzinomurindi, who was a senior clerical officer, would create receipting vouchers prompting the receipting of money in respective accounts as directed by account holders.

After the payments had been successfully made, Dzinomurindi, in his capacity as the chief clerical officer, would fraudulently reverse the payments making the amounts available into the system for re-allocation without making journal adjustments to reverse the amount which would have been receipted.

The court heard that the accused person would then fraudulently create receipting vouchers in favour of accounts which were not related to the details of the initial POP and without the knowledge of the depositor misrepresenting to City of Harare that account holders had paid their amounts due while he had received the money and used it for personal benefit to the prejudice of City of Harare.

Dzinomurindi prejudiced the City of Harare of $60 044 496 and US$4 276 516.