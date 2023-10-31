Source: Harare City Council boss Tongoona off the hook | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Dr Collen Tongoona

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Harare City Council Chief security officer Dr Collen Tongoona has been cleared on charges of unlawfully taking possession of a council firearm from the municipal police for personal security without authority or approval from his boss.

According to court papers CR 114/12/21, Dr Tongoona (54) was being charged for unauthorised borrowing or use of property as defined in section 116 or failure to secure a firearm as defined in section 28 (2).

He was found not guilty and acquitted on both counts.

Harare City Council on June 30 last year sent Dr Tongoona on leave pending investigations into the allegations of carrying the council firearm, pistol number 1291668.

Allegations were that the Harare City Council chief security officer took a council gun home, without permission, and it was used by his son to threaten other people in a private matter.