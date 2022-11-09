Harare City Council presents $213 billion 2023 budget

Cllr Mande

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council has presented a $213 billion 2023 budget which it says will seek to spearhead sustainable service delivery and restore confidence among ratepayers.

Presenting the budget in council chambers, Harare City Council finance chairperson Councillor Costa Mande said the budget would focus on water, sanitation and hygiene.

Cllr Mande said capital expenditure would be pegged at $41,6 billion while current expenditure would be $171, 7 billion.

