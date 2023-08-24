Source: Harare Man (68) Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing At A Polling Station | The Zimbabwean

An elderly man collapsed in a voting queue at Warren Park High School polling station before being rushed to the hospital.

Earlier reports had claimed that the man, a resident of Warren Park in Harare, died upon arriving at a local hospital.

However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) refuted the claims that the man had died, saying he is alive and receiving treatment at a local hospital. Police said: