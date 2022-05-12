Source: Harare man dies after armed robbery | Herald (Crime)

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

A Harare man died on Sunday night after three armed robbers raided the cabin he lived in with his wife in Mt Pleasant.

Police said the man who was sleeping with his wife in the cabin at Turner Farm in Mount Pleasant when the robbers attacked them at around 10pm. They were armed with sharp objects which they used to attack the man while demanding cash.

The robbers stole an Itel A56, JT 5606 cellphone and a wallet with US$70 and were trying to get hold of the submersible pump on the farm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the robbers left the injured man and his wife tied with ropes.

The man died from the injuries.

In another case, which occurred on the same day at around 9pm, a 28-year-old Harare man was attcked by six people armed with an iron bar at Mashwede Complex in Southlea Park after they alleged that he had stolen their cash.

The victim was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital on Monday but was declared dead upon admission. While the six were entitled to arrest the man, they should not have assaulted him and should have handed him over to the police.

Police are also investigating a robbery case which occurred at Pump and Steel Company in Graniteside, Harare on Monday at around 11.30am, where six robbers attacked three at the company and stole property valued at US$5 090.

The gang had masqueraded as customers before they captured the three and stole a cash box with US$3 175 and other valuables.

“The ZRP is also investigating another robbery case that occurred on May 10, 2022 at around 2am, where four unknown men, who were armed with machetes, iron bars, and knives, broke into a house in Pelandaba West, Bulawayo.

The suspects attacked the three occupants while demanding cash.

“They ransacked the house and stole cash amounting to US$1 000 and R10 000, an iPhone 11, three Samsung cellphones, car keys for a Mazda Demio vehicle, and drove away in the complainant’s Nissan Tiida vehicle,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the arrest of Funnie Kusuwo (30), Brendon Sobuza (23), Jayden Gotora (23), and Tarisai Makaza (22) for masquerading as Zimra officials and extortion along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on Sunday at about 9.30pm.

Investigations reveals that the suspects allegedly stopped a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle while wearing Zimra branded t-shirts.

They then extorted R2 000 from two people after claiming that their documents had some anomalies.

The suspects were later arrested at a roadblock after alert members of the security services spotted the Honda Fit vehicle (AFM 3475) they were using.