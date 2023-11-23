Harare man killed by friend over US$2 

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A 39-year-old man died after he was stabbed several times with an Okapi knife by his friend following an argument over US$2 in Highfield, Harare.

The suspect, Tendai Hove (39) has since been arrested in connection with the murder case.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police in Harare have arrested Tendai Hove aged 39 in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his friend, Godwin Mututa aged 39 with an Okapi knife several times on the arm and back after an argument over US$2 along 209 Street, Western Canaan in Highfield.

“The victim died upon admission at a hospital in Harare,” he said.

Meanwhile police in Concession have also arrested Greymore Mberenga (18) and Admire Mberenga (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Hermiston Farm Compound on November 19.

The suspects stabbed the victim, Owen Lionde (26) with a knife on the leg, back and head for unknown reasons.

Owen Lionde died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred at the 15-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road on Monday at around 1am.

Police said a yet to be identified man, aged approximately 25 years old died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident.

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals mortuary for post mortem.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact any nearest police station.