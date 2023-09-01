Source: Harare-Mutare highway accident death toll rises | The Herald (Local News)

The Honda Fit which was involved in a collision with a VW Toureg on the 60km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road. – Picture: Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The number of people who died after a Honda Fit vehicle collided with a VW Touareg at the 60km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway on Wednesday has risen to eight following the death of another person from injuries.

The Honda Fit was going towards Harare and allegedly encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with the VW which was going towards Marondera.

As a result of the collision, seven people died on the spot while four others were injured.

The injured were rushed to hospital for medical attention while the deceased were ferried to Marondera Hospital mortuary. Now one of the injured four has died in Marondera Hospital. Police have named the eight people who died in the accident as Walter Marimo (19), Watch Silas (36), Gatawa Shadreck (46), Songore Masiiwa (50), Desmond Makoso (28), Kenneth Mabwe (29), Andres Gondolosi (29) and Devine Watch (8).

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi. The Honda Fit vehicle had nine people on board while the VW Touareg had two. The driver of the Honda Fit also died on spot with witnesses saying the accident had shocked them.