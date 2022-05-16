Source: Harare shuts down illegal schools | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Muguti

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

The Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province has ordered the closure of all unregistered schools that are operating in the province.

In a statement that was released today, the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said that only 287 schools out of 435 have made efforts to regularise their operations following the blitz that was launched on January 17, 2022.

“The Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province has repeatedly encouraged private schools operating in the Province to ensure that they fully comply with the Education Act.

“On the 17th of January 2022 the Province working with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education launched a blitz on 435 schools operating illegally in the Province and issued a 30-day notice for these schools to regularise their operations,” said Mr Muguti.

The Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution added that it is important to note that the deadline was further extended to March 31 2022 by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“To date, only 287 Schools have successfully applied for licenses and are awaiting to be processed by the Provincial Education Directorate. It is regrettable that we continue to have some individuals who seek to undermine the laws of the land in particular the Education Act.

“To this effect all schools operating illegally that failed to comply since the 17th of January 2022 shall now be shutdown whilst the Heads and directors including board members of these schools shall be arrested for contravening the Education Act.

“The full list of all the illegal schools shall be published in the local newspapers and social media,” added Mr Muguti.