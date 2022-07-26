Source: Harare to name streets after mayors, Mafume | Herald (Top Stories)

Mayor Jacob Mafume

Municipal Reporter

Former and serving Harare mayors since 1980 will now have their names inscribed on selected streets in the city as a way of honouring their contributions, current Mayor Jacob Mafume has said.

Speaking during the state of the city address at the mayoral mansion in Gunhill, Mayor Mafume said prior to the country’s independence, streets were named after nayors, but that has ceased post-independence.

“We are going to pass a resolution so that streets continue to be named after mayors.

“We will discuss with former mayors, their families and residents so as to identify streets that will be named after mayors,” he said.

Among the former city mayors post independence include one of the youngest then, the late national hero Cde Oliver Chidawu, Benard Manyenyeni, Elias Mudzuri, Hebert Gomba and Muchadeyi Masunda.