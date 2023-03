Source: Harare town clerk arrested | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council acting Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo has been arrested on corruption allegations.

Eng Moyo who is the city’s substantive director of water was reportedly arrested last night and detained at the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Rhodesville Station.

He is set to appear in court this morning.