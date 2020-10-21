Source: Harare town planner arrested | Newsday (News)

By Winstone Antonio

Police in Harare have arrested Harare City Council town planner Priscilla Charumbira on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Charumbira, who is wife to the president of the Chief’ Council Fortune Charumbira, is alleged to have irregularly changed land use plan for open spaces in Sunningdale and along Samora Machel Avenue and allocated the land to acolytes and friends at the expense of the public.

The lane in Sunningdale was bought by Metro Peech wholesale while service stations were set up on land along with Samora Michel without change of land use from the Local Government and Public Works ministry sometime in 2016.

The Sunningdale land was reserved for recreational facilities but was unprocedural turned into a commercial zone. Charumbira was also accused of unprocedural allocating an open space opposite Harare Quarry to one Chisvo.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Charumbira will appear in court ‘soon’.

Follow Winstone Antonio via Twitter on @widzoanto