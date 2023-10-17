Source: Harare woman kidnapped over missing cellphone | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A 25-year-old Harare woman who was kidnapped last Friday by five people who had accused her husband of stealing a cellphone is still missing.

The woman, Chipo Agushoto of Phase 2 in Eastview, Harare was allegedly kidnapped at around 11pm and police are still making efforts to locate her.

Police have since identified the suspects who abducted her.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were in progress.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to locate Chipo Agushoto aged 25 of Phase 2, Eastview who was allegedly abducted by Estha Nekate aged 47, Gurai Mahacha aged 50, Munashe Makechemu aged 23, Edwin Makawa aged 27 and Edwin Mate on October 13, 2023 at around 11pm.

“The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim who was asleep in a room while accusing her husband of stealing a cellphone belonging to one of the suspects. The victim was taken to an unknown destination. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.