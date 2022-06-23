Source: HCC appoints committee to probe Pomona deal | Newsday (News)

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

HARARE City Council (HCC) has appointed a special investigation committee to probe the controversial Pomona waste management deal between the Netherlands-based company Geogenix BV fronted by businessman, Delish Nguwaya and the local authority.

The committee is chaired by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Ian Makone.

In a public notice, HCC acting town clerk Phakamile Moyo said: “Council appointed a Special Investigation Committee to look into the Pomona Waste to Energy project or agreement. The committee has started its work and is inviting members of the public who would like to make submissions on the matter.”

A special council meeting last month voted for the suspension of the 30-year waste management deal which will see Geogenix BV pocketing over US$240 million at US$22 000 a day from council for waste deliveries.

However Local Government minister July Moyo wrote a letter dated June 16, 2022 to the City of Harare stating that he had rescinded the June 2, 2022 resolution.

Following the public outcry over the Pomona waste deal, Geogenix BV bosses jetted into the country on Thursday and met Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume for crunch talks to save the deal.

The bosses reportedly implored Harare City Council to respect the agreement between the two parties.

The company will today lead a tour for the media at the Pomona dumpsite.

