Source: Headless body recovered in water | Herald (Crime)

Mashonaland East Bureau

POLICE in Beatrice are investigating a suspected murder case in which the body of an unidentified man aged between 25 and 30 was recently found submerged in water near Boronia Farm.

A herdboy from Boronia Farm, was driving out some cattle that had strayed into their farm when he discovered a human head on a stream bank.

He reported to the police who attended the scene and retrieved the head that was in an advanced state of decomposition such that the face could not be positively identified.

Further reports suggests that CID officers conducted a search around the scene and discovered a body lying about 4 metres from where the head was discovered.

It is reported that the lower part of the body was submerged in water.

It is also said the deceased was putting on a black pair of jean trousers, a black golf tshirt and a khakhi jacket without a zip.

Further allegations suggest that some searches were done on the deceased’s body but no identification documents or any other belongings were found on him.

Local people could not also positively identify him. Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident in a statement and appealed for information which may assist the police in their investigations.

He said the deceased’s remains have since been conveyed to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“The deceased could not be identified by the locals. No report of a missing person has been made to the police. We are appealing to the public who are missing their relative to proceed to any nearest police station or Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for assistance.