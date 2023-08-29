Source: Healer jailed 24 years for kidnapping, rape | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Dumisani Banda of no fixed abode in Beitbridge pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking and rape when he appeared before regional magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura yesterday.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

A 49-year-old self-styled traditional healer from Beitbridge has been jailed for an effective 24 years for kidnapping and trafficking to South Africa a 14-year-old girl whom he repeatedly raped in Musina town.

However, he was convicted on the strength of the State evidence and sent to prison.

Banda was sentenced to 10 years jail on his one count of human trafficking. For the charge of rape, he was sentenced to 18 years but four of those where conditionally suspended for five years leaving him with an effective 24 years to serve.

Prosecuting, Mr Claudius Karinga said sometime in May this year, Banda came across the young teenage girl at Engen Service station where she intended to board transport to travel to visit her aunt in Bulawayo.

He pretended to be a tout and persuaded her to travel to South Africa with him where she would get a lucrative job as a housemaid.Banda then led the teenager to an illegal crossing point at the Limpopo River, where he met another man still at large.

But while at the river, the girl changed her mind and attempted to run away, but Banda and his accomplice gave chase and caught her, tied her hands and legs with a rope and put her in a makeshift boat and crossed illegally into South Africa.

Upon arrival on the South African side, Banda boarded a car to Musina but got off in a bushy area where kept the girl hostage. He repeatedly raped the girl in the bush for four days.

After which, Banda shifted with the girl to a new site after discovering the South African soldiers had set a camp in the area during border patrols.

During his escapades, he threatened to kill the girl if she attempted to escape from him again. After a few days, Banda gave the girl spirit medium attire with blue, white, black and a fish image to wear.

He warned her against removing those close indicating that she would be inviting bad luck and evil spirits.

Banda also declared to the juvenile that she was now his wife and they moved to another place near Boxer Supermarket in Musina. He continued to rape her while staying at the new site where was selling traditional herbs.

He was arrested on 24 May when the girls’ mother arrived with the police from South Africa following a tip off.

Banda and the girl were arrested for being illegal immigrants and deported to Zimbabwe, where a report was made against him and he was subsequently arrested, on the charge of human trafficking and the charge of multiple rape.