Source: Health education on cholera prevention, control measures ongoing in provinces: Cabinet | The Herald (Opinion)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday

Cabinet considered an update on the summer and winter crops marketing as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious J Masuka.

The nation is informed that maize and traditional grains stocks at the Grain Marketing Board as at 29th October, 2023 stood at 200 245 metric tonnes (mt); and 48 243 mt of maize and traditional grains respectively. Using the monthly consumption rate of 23 000 mt the available grain will last 10.8 months. Wheat stocks as at 29th October, 2023 stood at 198 104 metric tonnes. Wheat stocks can last up to 9.4 months at a monthly drawdown rate of 21 000 metric tonnes. A total of ZW$46 431 715 012 and US$13 187 134.00 was paid by the Grain Marketing Board for grain delivered.

On winter wheat, Cabinet advises that the area planted under wheat stood at 90 192 hectares and the estimated harvest is 440 844 metric tonnes. Wheat harvesting is still in progress, while 48 459 hectares having been harvested to date, with a volume of 267 747 metric tonnes harvested to date.

UPDATE ON PREPARATIONS FOR 2023/2024 SUMMER SEASON

Cabinet received an update on preparations for the 2023/2024 Summer Season as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious J. Masuka.

The nation is informed that the country is targeting to produce 2 800 000 metric tonnes (mt) of maize, 120 000 mt of soya beans, 150 000 mt of sunflower, 350 000 mt of sorghum, 92 658 mt of pearl millet, and 270 000 mt of cotton during the 2023/2024 summer season. Production will be under various funding programmes including Pfumvudza/Intwasa, Government-facilitated bank financing, private sector and self financing. Seed is readily available for all these crops, with about 40,8 percent being early to ultra-early maturity varieties. Government and Seed Associations have released the crop and variety suitability information to assist all stakeholders in the selection of appropriate varieties for their agro-ecological zones. All this information on the suitable varieties per region is available from the nearest Agricultural Extension officers.

Regarding fertilisers, the current local stock stands at 84 146,80t, and consultations are under way to forestall any shortages. The nation is informed that there has been substantial progress in the establishment of farmer field schools which enhance farmer training. Plot preparation under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme is being accelerated, with a target to complete three plots per farmer by the extended deadline of November 15, 2023. The country expects to surpass previous year records. Over 3,8 million plots have already been prepared, which is higher than previous seasons. A total of 13 628 tractors are available for tillage, and this fleet is sufficient for the targeted area.

The nation is further being informed that some 70 316 hectares has been tentatively committed for maize production under irrigation, with a potential yield of up to 500 000 mt. Dam storage levels are currently at an average of 78.8 percent of total capacity.

UPDATE ON THE CHOLERA OUTBREAK RESPONSE

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. Dr Douglas Mombeshora updated Cabinet on the Cholera challenges.

In response to the cholera challenges, fourteen boreholes were drilled in Buhera; Chimanimani, 2; and Zaka, 8 through a borehole drilling project under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Cabinet reports that health education on cholera prevention and control measures, including hygiene promotion, is ongoing in provinces. Health educators in affected communities have been trained to also facilitate surveillance and risk communication. Door-to-door cholera campaigns are being made in the affected provinces.

Cabinet further reiterated additional measures as follows:

a) that continued intensified Risk Communication and Community engagement including involvement of religious and local leadership, intensified school health education on cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases and utilizing existing media houses and digital platforms for content dissemination is being accelerated;

b) that there will be improved safe water access to communities through rehabilitation of boreholes, and drilling boreholes; and

c) that public health measures will be enforced in all communities reporting cholera cases including restriction of gatherings in all cholera affected areas, and supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas.

REPORT BACK ON MEASURES TO ADDRESS HARARE’S WATER SUPPLY CHALLENGES

Cabinet considered and adopted the measures to address Harare’s water supply challenges, as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious J Masuka.

Cabinet advises that a Technical Committee to improve the water supply situation in the City of Harare and resolve the challenges currently affecting the City had been put in place. Cabinet reports that in order to increase water production to 520ML/day there is need to supply water treatment chemicals; the rehabilitation works at Morton Jaffray Water works; the rehabilitation and maintenance of Prince Edward Water works; and 312 boreholes drilled so far to augment water supply has been put in place.

Cabinet reports that in order to ensure improved potable water supply coverage to the city from 40 percent to 60 percent there is need to rehabilitate water production at Morton Jaffray and Prince Edward Water Works. This will boost production capacity from current 300 mega litres per day to 520 mega litres per day within the next 100days.

The nation is informed that in order to reduce non-revenue water from 59 percent to 55 percent, the replacement of pipes, meters, and pressure release valves in the distribution networks will prioritised.

Furthermore, to improve sanitation, reduce sewer leakages and increase treatment of wastewater generated in the City to above 50ML/day, the following projects will be prioritised: upgrading of the Mbare main sewer; rehabilitation of Firle Sewage Works; rehabilitation of sewer Trunk Mains; rehabilitation of BNR at Crowborough Sewage Works and repair of Marlborough.

The objective is to increase sewage collection and increase wastewater treatment to 50ML/day within the next 100days.

Cabinet reports that water production levels are improving and this is attributed to improved supply of chemicals. Production will further improve if the suggested associated technical interventions are implemented.

REPORT ON THE 3RD 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2023

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the 3rd 100-Day Cycle of 2023, as presented by the Ministers of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Transport and Infrastructural Development; Mines and Mining Development; and Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona reported on progress recorded for projects under his purview as follows:

i. the contractor for the rehabilitation of the old International Terminal Building at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has completed a needs assessment, and has started the rewiring for electricity and electronics, and replacement of partitions and the ceiling. Progress at the old terminal has reached 4 percent;

ii. 461,5km of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road has been completed and opened to traffic, leaving 118km to be completed;

iii. the Mbudzi Interchange project has reached 54 percent of completion;

iv. regarding the targeted 20km Harare-Kanyemba Road, construction of 15km to base 2 level has been completed, while progress on the other 5km is above 40 percent; and

v. construction and upgrading of the targeted 5 km on the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road has been completed to base 1 level.

The Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Honourable Dr. Zhemu Soda reported progress on projects under his purview as follows:

i. construction of the DISCO Carbon Steel Plant in Mashonaland East/Midlands Provinces to produce 600 000 tonnes of carbon steel per annum is underway, and is targeted for completion in December 2023. Phase 1 of the project will generate US$600 million per annum and employ about 2 000 people;

ii. construction of the Dinson Colliery Coke Oven Battery has reached 95 percent, and completion is targeted for December 2023;

iii. on the establishment of the ZIMASCO High Carbon Ferrochrome Smelter, Furnace 1 is fully operational and has employed 87 local people. Furnace 2 was commissioned in June 2023, employing 173 people. Furnaces 7 and 8 will be commissioned on 31 December 2023, while the Sintering Plant will be commissioned on 31 March, 2024;

iv. regarding expansion of the Pickstone Peerless Mine, the Southwell shaft has been completed, 270 people are employed for underground operations, while completion of Phase 1 at Burnett Shaft is expected in April 2024.

v. the Karo Platinum Mine at Selous in Mashonaland West Province is expected to commence production in June 2025, and will employ 850 people.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube reported on progress recorded on projects under his purview key among which were the following:

i. tax revenues amounting to Z$2,7 trillion and non-tax revenues amounting to Z$6,3 billion was mobilised in September;

ii. actual expenditure on employment costs amounted to Z$1,083 trillion for the month of September 2023. Payments reflect the recent reviews awarded in July 2023, and the 2 500 teachers recruited in September 2023;

iii. Z$867 billion was disbursed towards social protection, exceeding the target by 18 percent;

iv. Resources amounting to Z$555.5 billion were disbursed towards the following projects:

• Hwange 7&8;

• Road rehabilitation;

• Dam construction;

• Strategic grain reserve;

• Education and Health;

• Housing development;

• ICT and

• Other capital expenditure, including capacitating Government Ministries.

The Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu reported on progress on projects under his purview as follows:

i. installation of a Wood Drying Kiln machine at Cashel Valley in Chimanimani is 50 percent complete;

ii. progress on the revival of Gutu Tree Nursery, Masvingo Province is at 25 percent;

iii. the Gonarezhou Water Rehabilitation project is 80 percent complete;

iv. construction of the Chimanimani and Muzarabani District Offices is at 25 percent completion; and

v. the Zaka District Office is at 60 percent completion;

REPORT ON THE 8TH UNWTO WORLD FORUM ON GASTRONOMY TOURISM

The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable B. Rwodzi, briefed Cabinet on the 8th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism held in San Sabastian, Spain from 5 – 7 October 2023.

The Nation is being informed that the First Lady, Dr A. Mnangagwa led the Zimbabwean delegation to the Forum, which was held under the theme “Gastronomy Tourism: Back to the Roots”. The Forum was aimed at promoting the exchange of experiences between experts in tourism and gastronomy, identifying good practices, and promoting gastronomy tourism as a driver for economic and sustainable development as well as community empowerment. Gastronomy tourism is the exploration of food as the purpose of tourism.

The nation is informed that Zimbabwe had the opportunity to participate with 3 other countries (Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Botswana) in the first ever Culinary Plaza of the Forum. The Zimbabwean stand was popular as people flocked to taste the signature dish termed “Gapu RaAmai”, which was extracted from Amai’s Cookout Book. Given that Gastronomy Tourism is providing a new tourism frontier for the country which is also a promising marketing brand for Zimbabwe, Cabinet has decided to develop a Gastronomy strategy to guide the development of the sector. All stakeholders are urged to participate in the actual formulation through the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

REPORT ON THE 16TH EDITION OF SANGANAYI HLANGANANI WORLD TOURISM EXPO

The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Hon. Barbara Rwodzi, reported on the 16th Edition of Sanganayi Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

Cabinet advises that the 16th Edition of Sanganayi Hlanganani World Tourism Expo had been successfully held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre from 12th to 14th October, 2023. The success is demonstrated by a 37 percent increase in exhibitor participation from the year 2022. A total of 375 exhibitors participated at this year’s exhibition compared with 275 in 2022. Out of the 375 exhibitors, 34 were foreign exhibitors. Additionally, forty-seven Exhibitors participated for the first time at this year’s Expo. Another indicator of success was that a total of 39 Small to Medium Enterprises including women and youth organizations participated at this year’s travel expo. Exhibitors were generally satisfied with the business generated at the fair, with 81 percent of the respondents indicating that the Expo had facilitated establishment of meaningful contacts and business prospects.

The nation is informed that Sanganai/Hlanganani had hosted the Investment conference which registered 250 participants; Career Guidance, 280; and the Aviation Conference, 200 participants. The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry had also hosted a Meet and Greet Tourism breakfast which registered 250 participants mainly from the private sector, enabler departments and the representatives from Provinces and the Rural District Councils. The increase in business at the 2023 Sanganayi/Hlanganani Expo provides a good reason for increasing the levels of investment in tourism facilities, particularly conferencing and exhibition facilities.