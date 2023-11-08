Source: Health officials on guard as cholera hits Chinhoyi, Chegutu, Zvimba | The Herald (Local News)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Government and local council health officials for Chinhoyi, Chegutu and Zvimba councils are on high alert as recorded cholera cases soar.

The disease has led to the hospitalisation of least 5 000 people countrywide.

Treasury has also since approved a budget of US$12 million for cholera preparedness and response.

Provincial nursing officer, Mr Farayi Marufu said all the health centres across the province were on guard with awareness campaigns being intensified.

He added that screening travellers and awareness campaigns are ongoing at two points of entry, Kariba and Chirundu.

Chinhoyi municipality spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed to The Herald that cholera had led to the hospitalisation of some residents.

“The Municipality of Chinhoyi advises its residents and stakeholders that we have had a cholera outbreak. We have since recorded one confirmed case and three suspected cases, which are being monitored at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital,” Mr Mlauzi said.

The municipality, he said, while working on addressing water shortages and overflowing raw sewers, was encouraging residents and visitors to be cautious by washing hands before eating food and boiling water fetched from unprotected sources.

Zvimba Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Enias Chidakwa also said awareness campaigns had been intensified in the district which borders Chegutu to the south and Harare to the east.

Chegutu and Harare have also recorded cholera cases.