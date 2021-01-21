Source: Heavy rains cause damage in Mutare | Newsday (News)

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

HEAVY rains continue to cause heavy damage in Mutare, damaging some houses and bridges in the eastern border city this week, leaving some residents in desperate need of help.

Currently, incessant rains are being experienced in Mutare, affecting houses built on wetlands and leaving some house owners counting their losses.

Manicaland provincial development co-ordinator, who is also provincial Department of Civil Protection chairperson, Edgar Seenza, confirmed the damage of roads and houses.

“We have Gimboki area which has been affected by the heavy rains, we have bridges that lead to Gimboki that have been damaged but not washed away,” he said.

He added that Mutare City Council reacted fast to address the challenges being faced in the area.

A house owner in Gimboki, Willard Manjoro, said his property had been soaked by water.

“My household property was soaked in water and this is disaster to my family,” he said.

“The rains have not stopped since last week and we are in big trouble.”

Recently, Mutare was hit by flash floods in the Zimta area, Dream House and part of Chikanga 3 that left houses flooded, destroying valuables, food stuffs and clothes.

Mutare residents took to social media accusing the municipality of failing to construct proper drainage systems in the areas.

Mutare City Council spokesperson Spren Mtiwi said the areas, which were hit by the floods, were the responsibility of private developers.

