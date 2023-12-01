Source: Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology headquarters to open next month | The Herald (Local News)

The Herbert Chitepo School of Idiology Headquarters set to open next month. Pictures: Charles Muchakagara

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology headquarters located at the south-east corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street will open doors for its first enrolment early next month.

Enrolment dates will be announced in due course with training at the college open to everyone.

The school is meant to prepare a basic orientation course designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of the Zimbabwean society ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ as directed by President Mnangagwa.

The three-storey building will have six classrooms with a carrying capacity of 360 students per enrolment.

There is a canteen, information technology centre, library and records rooms. The ground floor has been completed, with the contractor finalising details on the first and second floors.

In an interview this morning, Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology Principal Cde Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed the development saying that the ideological school will be ready for classes early next month as expected.

“Definitely, we are certain that the ideological school will open for its first enrolment in January next year. I can safely say it’s all system go for the grand official opening of our school,”

“We are currently working on final touches,” said Cde Machacha.

The construction of the building started in 2021, on the stand that was acquired under the Herbert Chitepo Trust.

A statue of Cde Chitepo will be erected at the site in honour of the late National Hero.