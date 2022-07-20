Source: Heroes Day preps commence | Herald (Top Stories)

Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Preparations for this year’s Heroes Day and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations have commenced, with both national events set to be held in Harare.

Heroes Day commemorations will be held on August 8, with the main venue being the National Heroes Acre while the ZDF Day commemorations would be held the following day at the National Sports Stadium.

This was said by Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, during yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet received a report on the preparations for the Heroes Day and the ZDF Day celebrations presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, as the Acting Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and Monuments.

Apart from the main events in Harare, provincial capitals will also host the celebrations,” he said.

“Government will provide 50 buses for the celebrations in Harare, while two buses each will be availed to ferry the public to the provincial venues. Buses will also be provided to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (4), Zimbabwe Republic Police (4), and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (4) to ferry their members to the venue,” said the minister.

“The Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) is ready and has already started mobilisation of vehicles for the event. The nation is informed that Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises will ensure that the national dress fabric is readily available at selected retail outlets, including the National Handicrafts Centre.

“The nation will be informed of the retail outlets where the national dress will be available. People are encouraged to wear the national dress on this special day.”

ZDF Day celebrations will be held under the theme, “Zimbabwe Defence Forces – Creating a conducive environment for the attainment of Vision 2030”.

Dr Muswere said the ZDF will carry out community assistance projects from August 1 to 5, and that the completed projects would be handed over to the communities by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces will also carry out a week-long medical outreach during which there will be free consultations and treatment for minor ailments,” he said.

Fifty buses have been reserved for the ZDF Day celebrations in Harare, 15 for Bulawayo and two for each of the remaining provinces.

Districts have been advised to submit requests for fuel and mobilise transport to ferry people to the various venues.

Learners have also been encouraged to attend the celebrations.

Some of the highlights of the ZDF celebrations would be musical entertainment by different artistes including a traditional dance group from Botswana, the ZDF displays and a soccer match between select teams from the Zimbabwe and Botswana defence forces.

In another matter, Dr Muswere said Cabinet had received a report on the Shona and Ndebele translated version of the Highway Code, that was presented by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona.

“The nation is informed that in an effort to promote inclusivity and in line with the President’s mantra of not leaving anyone and any place behind, Government has translated and printed the Highway Code into Shona and Ndebele. No one will henceforth be hindered studying the Highway Code and subsequently acquiring a driver’s licence due to language barrier.

“Electronic learners’ licence tests will be available in Shona and Ndebele within the next few months,” said Dr Muswere.

Cabinet also approved the principles of the Plant Breeders Rights Amendment Bill presented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka.

He said amendments to the principal law will enable Zimbabwe to accede to the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) Convention.

He said membership to UPOV will result in cooperation with other member States, which have wide experience in plant variety protection and will incentivise foreign breeders to invest in plant breeding and seed production.

“UPOV affiliation will raise the confidence of breeders to market their improved varieties in the country since it eliminates the risk of infringements; and an internationally recognised plant variety protection system will enhance access to foreign-bred materials.

“Cabinet advises that plant breeders’ rights are a form of exclusive intellectual property rights which are granted to the breeder of a new plant variety. This ensures protection of the new plant varieties against exploitation without the breeder’s permission,” said Dr Muswere.