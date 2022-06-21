Source: High Court clears Chihuri assets | Herald (Top Stories)

Former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri

Court Reporter

The High Court has returned the properties former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri acquired during his 25 years at the helm of the police force that were targeted for forfeiture, in what is seen as swift unloading of assets after the authorities started investigating his wealth.

Only companies that got money from the police are left for Chihuri to explain in more detail their involvement with the police force.

Among the properties is a well-imposed mansion in Gletwyn, sitting on 30 acres of land valued at US$7 million.

Chihuri is being accused of side-tracking US$32 million of public funds into family companies and buying properties during the 25 years he was at the helm of the police force.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda varied the two unexplained wealth orders that had been previously granted to the State returning the properties to the Chihuri family. The State is seeking to freeze Chihuri’s companies and the properties, pending the final outcome of possible criminal investigations and civil suits.

The judge, however, granted the State’s counter application.

Chihuri was represented by lawyer Addington Chinake while the State was represented by chief law officer and head of assets forfeiture unit Mr Chris Mutangadura.