Source: High Court hears Ginimbi bail application today | Herald (Africa)

Socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure(in tracksuit), popularly known as Ginimbi, arrives at the Harare Magistrates’.

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

The bail hearing for socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who is in custody, is expected to be heard today after it was postponed yesterday at the High Court.

Kadungure’s lawyers, Venturas and Samukange Legal Practitioners, confirmed the development yesterday.

“Bail hearing for Ginimbi could not commence today (Monday) because Mr Jonathan Samukange, his preferred lawyer was not around to argue the matter due to other pressing commitments. It shall be heard on Tuesday (today) at 11:30am at the bail court,” said Mr Max Mussa of Venturas and Samukange.

High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere last Friday refused to hear the bail application on the grounds that Kadungure’s case was being handled by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and should be dealt with by judges assigned to preside over corruption cases.

Last week, Kadungure filed an appeal with the High Court after acting Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi denied him bail.

He is facing fraud charges for allegedly undervaluing excise duty for his top-of-the-range Bentley Continental GT to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

He paid US$81 000 instead of US$139 665, allegedly prejudicing Zimra of $58 665.

High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora subsequently ordered Kadungure to pay an additional US$58 000.

Through his attorneys, Kadungure argued that Mr Mutevedzi erred in concluding that he committed an offence while on bail and that he was not a suitable candidate for bail.