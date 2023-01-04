Source: High Court throws out Job Sikhala’s bail appeal | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Job Sikhala

Chief Court Reporter

THE High Court has rejected a fresh bail appeal by jailed opposition legislator Job Sikhala who is facing charges of inciting public violence.

Sikhala was arrested in June last year for leading violent protests at the memorial service for slain Moreblessing Ali.

Justice Samuel Deme threw out Sikhala’s bail appeal without giving reasons.

He said the full reasons for the court decision would be made available in due course.

This is the fourth time Sikhala has unsuccessfully tried to obtain bail at the higher court pending trial.

Sikhala is awaiting trial on charges of inciting public violence that rocked the Nyatsime area during the memorial service for Ali.

Since his arrest seven months ago, Sikhala has successively been denied bail on grounds that he would re-offend, considering that he has on many occasions been arrested on similar allegations.