Source: High density areas to allow double storeys | Herald (Business)

The Government has reserved 40 percent of residential spaces for high rise apartments

Enacy Mapakame Business Reporter

THE Government will have a policy in place at the end of this year that allows development of double storey housing in the high density residential areas as part of efforts to narrow demand for low cost houses, a senior official has said.

This also comes as 40 percent of residential spaces have been reserved for high rise apartments.

High density residential areas have been confined to single storey structures at a time demand for low cost housing has been increasing with rapid urbanisation experienced in the past decades.

But that is about to change with the new policy set to be put in place by year end, according to Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

“Government is going to revolutionise the way our high density areas look like, currently there are all single storey structures.

“A policy is in the making and before year end, all high density areas will be permitted to put up double storey structures,” he said in a speech delivered on his behalf by director in the Ministry Mr Shingi Mushamba at the Global Renaissance Investment (GRI) annual Zimbabwe Infrastructure Investment Summit and Awards held in Victoria Falls last week.

“The reason the policy has taken time to pronounce is that it is in the interest of public safety, we need to put in place standards to ensure that the structures to be developed are durable and will not collapse as we have read in other jurisdictions.”

Minister Moyo said the Government was cognisant of the huge demand for affordable housing especially in high density areas and more efforts were being put in place to ensure Zimbabweans’ right to decent accommodation was met.

As such, high rise developments would accommodate more people on smaller pieces of land.

He said: “In terms of housing, a policy has been put in place that 40 percent of all residential space be made available for high rise apartments. So far we know individual units are quickly snapped up by individual households.”

Already, several cluster developments are being implemented in cities as part of densification.

Meanwhile, Minister Moyo said there were more opportunities in urban renewal which should see old residential areas be redeveloped into modern locations.

Under this initiative, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has entered into partnership with the city of Mutare for the redevelopment of Sakubva.

In the capital city, Harare, Mbare has been earmarked for the urban renewal programme while Makokoba in Bulawayo is also targeted for urban renewal.

Some high density areas in the resort town of Victoria Falls have also been identified for the programme where old housing stock should pave way modern facilities in line with growing modern trends

Government’s plans will also ensure new developments are self-contained – with all necessary facilities – to decongest the central business districts.

Despite the efforts, Minister Moyo acknowledged more needed to be done on the transport side to meet demand calling for private player participation to enhance public transport.