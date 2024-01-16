Hikwa chieftainship revived

Mthabisi Tshuma, revmthiretshuma@gmail.com

GOVERNMENT has revived the Hikwa chieftaincy in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South province by appointing Ms Adelaide Tshuma as the new Chief Hikwa.

The chieftaincy had been abolished by the colonial regime.

The installation of Ms Tshuma as Chief Hikwa has been set for April 3 and she becomes the first female chief in Bulilima and the sixth traditional leader in the district.

Speaking during the 2023 National Chiefs Conference in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue resuscitating chieftainships that were abolished by the Rhodesian settler regime.

In a letter gleaned by the Chronicle, the appointment is with effect from last December.

“We are pleased to inform you that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has with effect from 22 November 2023, appointed Adelaide Tshuma as Substantive Chief Hikwa in terms of Section 283 (a)and (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Sections 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (29:17) in Bulilima District of Matabeleland South Province,” reads a letter signed by Mr Felix Chikovo who is the Chief Director, Traditional Leadership Support Services in the Local Government Ministry.

In an interview, Bulilima Constituency legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti said the resuscitation of the Hikwa chieftainship shows the President’s leadership in honouring heritage.

“I can only credit this milestone to His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s understanding of heritage, history, and unity for development because it has been only in the Second Republic that we have seen a lot of formerly marginalised communities getting attention.

“It is during this time that we have seen various chieftainships either resuscitated or upgraded for various reasons and that’s a strong adherence to the constitution that speaks to the issue of representation. We saw Chief Goledema, the first in Zimbabwe of the San community, we saw the upgrading of the Manguba chieftaincy which was clear from history but had not been given due attention until the able Government of President Mnangagwa came in,” said Cde Phuti.

Cde Phuti who is also the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services said he will continue to push for the resuscitation or upgrading of other chieftainships in the province as he has seen how the President values culture.

“Now, another milestone, the clearly existent chieftainship of Hikwa of the Nleya clan nee Lugau eventually, has seen the light of the day and again credit to President Mnangagwa.

“Now a few have been left and there is clear history in the archives and only cooperation and family order can bring us to yet another restoration and that is one of Tjingababili which is Chief Luswina in Mangwe in Tjingababili area. With the President’s vision and pace and respect to issues of heritage, l am very certain that chieftainship is going to be resuscitated as well,” he said.

Cde Phuti said President Mnangagwa should also be hailed for the picturesque statue of Mbuya Nehanda.

“I saw it when the President came in and recognised Mbuya Nehanda by way of dedicating a locally engineered structure that has a statue of our iconic heroine Mbuya Nehanda by Samora Machel Avenue.

“I realised that he has got a lot of respect and passion for heritage and he understands history and as such his respect for our chiefs cannot be explained any further because it is self-explanatory, he respects chiefs as a component of heritage, and national leadership. I thank my President for his vision, his love for his people, and his talent in unifying Zimbabweans,” said Cde Phuti.

Bulilima Rural District Development Officer Mr Onesia Zogara also hailed the Government for always listening to citizens’ concerns.

“I am very thankful to the Second Republic for honouring the Hikwa people by heeding their call to have a chief, which l feel was long overdue. This was done in accordance with their custom and tradition as most of these BaKalanga chiefs were suppressed and abolished by the white settler regime.

“Traditional leaders are a vital cog in the governance system of the country and development is inevitable when this institution is strengthened and capacitated. May l wish our brand new chief well in her new assignment in leading her people,” said Mr Zogara. —@mthabisi_mthire