Source: Hippo Valley Estates appoints Masawi as new CEO | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Hippo Valley Estates Limited has appointed Mr Tendai Masawi as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company effective 1 April 2024, following the early retirement of the current CEO, Mr Aiden Mhere on 31 March 2024.

In a statement, the company board chairman, Advocate Canaan Dube said Mr Mhere has worked for the company for over 24 years.

“Aiden Mhere (ACIS, AMP, MBA) the current CEO of the company, has elected to proceed on early retirement on 31 March 2024, to allow him to focus on the next phase of his career, following a sterling contribution to the Group over 24 years.

“Over the last 30 years Aiden contributed to executive roles in the maize meal, flour, cooking oil, sugar and ethanol sectors, having joined TA Holdings Ltd in 1995 and before crossing over to Anglo American Zimbabwe Corporation on 1 November 1999, to provide transformational leadership support to the CEO of the company,” he said.

“The company was later integrated into Tongaat Hulett Limited, and Aiden served in several roles before he was appointed as CEO of the company on 1 December 2019. Over the years, he served on several local and regional boards.”

He said a highlight of Mr Mhere’s career was his guidance in the conception, development and roll out of the iconic 4 000 hectares Kilimanjaro Sugarcane Project, officially launched by President Mnangagwa, in November 2019.

“An excellent example of a post-independence private sector led, broad based economic empowerment programme. The board is delighted that Aiden has agreed to stay on as an independent consultant to the group for a period of 12 months, further allowing access to his counsel on issues of strategic importance to the company and the sugar industry,” he added.

Adv Dube said Mr Masawi who has been appointed as the new CEO of the company effective 1 April 2024, holds a Master of Science (M Sc.) Chemical Engineering (sugar technology) degree and is a seasoned sugar technologist with 35 years of regional industrial and corporate management experience.

He said he (Mr Masawi) has held various roles within the sugar value chain and his depth and breadth of sugar experience will no doubt be a significant asset to lead the implementation of a fit for future organisation.

“Tendai is no stranger to the Zimbabwean operations, which he joined after fulfilling various roles at ZSR Corporation Limited, where he started his career in the sugar industry in 1988 as a chemist at Harare Refinery.”

Adv Dube said Mr Masawi has served in a number of positions that include being managing director (MD) for Tongaat Hulett Mozambique, where he and his team successfully implemented the turnaround of the Mozambican operations.

He said today Xinavane is one of the best-performing mills within the industry, while Mr Masawi as also worked as the chief technical officer of Tongaat Hulett Group where he also successfully contributed to the turnaround and improved performance and efficiencies of South African mills.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Leseja Marokane a member of the company’s board and the interim CEO of Tongaat Hulett Limited, has resigned from the board and the group effective 29 February 2024.

He joins Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) as the CEO from the beginning of March 2024.