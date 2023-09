Source: History as Mutare’s first female Mayor elected | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mayor Sophia Rudo Gwasira (pic credit @GenderZimbabwe)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

History has been made as Mutare has elected its first female mayor, Councillor Sophia Rudo Gwasira.

The momentous “gender victory” follows a similar feat after the first-ever female deputy Mayor Cllr Kudzai Kazhombe was elected on Monday.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission celebrated the milestone on X (Twitter).

“The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) proudly celebrates a momentous milestone as Mutare City Council elects its first female mayor, Cllr Sophia Rudo Gwasira,” reads the statement.